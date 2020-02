Конькобежка Воронина с рекордом мира выиграла ЧМ в забеге на 5000 м

💥👏💪♀️ The world records keep tumbling @UtahOlympicOval! Sáblíková's ⏱️ lasts all of 10 minutes as 🇷🇺 Natalia Voronina clocks 6:39.02 to take 🥇😍!



The 🇨🇿 had won the last 🔟 world titles over 5000m!



🥈 @msablikova 🇨🇿

🥉 @esmee_visser 🇳🇱



▶ Stream - https://t.co/YZyNZOKsRS pic.twitter.com/ND3TpGw1Wi