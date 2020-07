Россиянка Костенюк проиграла украинке Ушениной Суперфинал шахматного онлайн-турнира

GM Anna Ushenina is the absolute winner of the 2020 FIDE https://t.co/H5lI2q7beO Women's Speed Chess Championship!



In the Superfinal match on July 20, she defeated GM Alexandra Kosteniuk 14,5-13,5 winning the last bullet game.



📺 https://t.co/jlOQhNO9h2#SpeedChess #chess pic.twitter.com/bjQ3M1gbSs