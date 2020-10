Гассиев нокаутировал Сефери в дебютном поединке среди супертяжеловесов

Heavyweight debut for Murat Gassiev (27-1, 20 KO's) is a quick one as he destroys Nuri Seferi (41-10) with a single shot for a TKO-1 victory - in a debut he waited 2 years for - in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Seferi hadn't been stopped since 2001 pic.twitter.com/zCmCrAGDok