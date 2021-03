Большунов победил в масс-старте на Кубке мира в Швейцарии

This is the Top 11 of #FISCrossCountry men's 15 km C. A good day for Team Russia. Bolshunov takes a win & other 2 skiers are in the Top 11. A Good day for Team Norway. Klaebo & Golberg stand on the podium & other 4 skiers are in the Top 11. Oh, 2 Swedish skiers are in the Top 11! pic.twitter.com/ahrOHn8fUJ