Нурмагомедов победил Порье и защитил титул чемпиона UFC

Aaand Still.... 🏆 2️⃣8️⃣-0️⃣



Khabib successfully defends his title in Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪#UFC242 results: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Dustin Poirier via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:06.



Khabib is now on a 12-Fight win streak inside the UFC octagon.pic.twitter.com/JepUV39G9B